Caz Investments LP Upped Holding in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) by $334,400 as Valuation Declined; American Assets Boosted Its Holding in American Assets Tr (AAT) by $9.40 Million

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 62,622 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09 million, up from 6.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 242,312 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard lnvented (AAT-1987); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,438 were reported by Group One Trading Limited Partnership. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 8,267 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 22,700 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 19,933 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 129,488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 23,903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc owns 69,003 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 316,146 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.09% or 2.04M shares. Caz Investments LP holds 45,000 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 15,757 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,694 shares.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25M and $33.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 35,790 shares to 36,450 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Assets Incorporated invested 78.12% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested in 6,500 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp holds 4,343 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Cwm Llc holds 300 shares. Trust Communication Of Vermont owns 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Forward Management Ltd reported 10,025 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Preferred Limited Liability reported 803 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 0.01% or 6,951 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 26,451 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.04% or 338,582 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 185,895 shares. International Gp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 34,969 shares.