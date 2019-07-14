Caz Investments LP Trimmed Its Och (OZM) Position by $3.82 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Destination Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 1,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 257 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 1,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48 million shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B BUYBACKS PER CCAR CYCLE; 17/04/2018 – Vestar, Goldman Sachs: Hearthside Transaction Expected to Close in 2Q of 2018; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.7% On Year; 19/03/2018 – Ministry job for Goldman’s German chief; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Inc expected to post earnings of $5.58 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO – sources [18:25 BST01 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/04/2018 – AZORA ALTUS – GOLDMAN SACHS AND UBS LIMITED TO ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF THE OFFERING; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B PER CCAR CYCLE; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Had Gas Natural Target at EUR19.5; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – MALLORY PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS HEAD OF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DIVISION WEST REGION

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 105,153 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has declined 5.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 16/03/2018 – OCH-ZIFF MGMT SHORT POSITION IN ARCADIS: 0.98% VS 0.62%; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Och-Ziff exec to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q AUM $32.8B; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Has First Inflows in Two Years as Shafir Plan Pays Off; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt Cuts Dividend to 2c Vs. 7c; 22/03/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff executive; 17/04/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), OCH-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) And Others; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff exec; 05/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL ARRANGES $100M REVOLVING FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Maiya Keidan: Och-Ziff executive to start new unit under fund giant Millennium

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 10.25 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

