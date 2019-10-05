Caz Investments LP Raised Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Holding by $334,400 as Share Price Declined; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Bottomline Tech (EPAY) as Share Value Declined

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 62,622 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Tech (EPAY) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 176,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 580,659 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.69M, up from 404,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Bottomline Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 157,866 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $830.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,514 shares to 297,138 shares, valued at $16.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25 million and $33.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gdx 190920C00027000 (Call) by 30,500 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

