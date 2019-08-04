Caz Investments LP Position in Och (OZM) Has Lowered by $3.82 Million as Share Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Opus Investment Management Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.59. About 200,033 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IS SAID TO CLOSE ASIA FUND; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Has First Inflows in Two Years as Shafir Plan Pays Off; 15/03/2018 – Och-Ziff to Shut European Hedge Fund (Video); 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-U.S. judge holds out prospect of scuttling Och-Ziff plea deal – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF SAID TO KEEP RUNNING ASIA STRATEGY IN FLAGSHIP FUND; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $2.4B; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff exec; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q Rev $128.4M; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Management: Sipp Joins From Magis Partners; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 43,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,100 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caz LP holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) for 11,100 shares. Knott David M holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.