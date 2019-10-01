Caz Investments LP Maintains Position in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE); Carter’s (CRI) Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Cut Its Position by $1.03 Million as Market Value Declined

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carter’s Inc (CRI) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 10,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 13,323 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, down from 23,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carter’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.21. About 790,501 shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.06 million market cap company. It closed at $10.5 lastly. It is up 40.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25M and $33.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 35,790 shares to 36,450 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 590,460 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 41,196 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.24M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited reported 0.13% stake. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Citigroup Incorporated owns 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 8,267 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 759,843 are held by Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd. Monarch Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 45,037 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 44,337 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 117,514 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) or 41,342 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 20,452 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 69,003 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com.

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $74.34 million for 13.57 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 282,267 shares to 548,841 shares, valued at $13.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Soltns (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 794,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).