Caz Investments LP Lowered Position in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by $431,800 as Market Value Rose; Integrys Wealth Advisors Position in W P Carey (WPC) Cut by $681,252

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 218,547 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 2.81M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone to buy 80 pct in Pune mall for 3.10 bln rupees – Mint; 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ-FRPH) ANNOUNCES CONTRACT TO SELL ITS INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9 MILLION; 09/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS BUILDING RISK ANALYTICS AS PART OF INSURANCE PUSH; 01/05/2018 – MO Tecnologias Enters Into An Agreement With Blackstone Merchant Services To Offer MCA In The USA; 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to target about $4.5 billion for energy deals – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone warns on threat to tax break; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50/SHR; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Hispania On Watch Neg On Blackstone Takeover Bid; 06/03/2018 – HELICAL PLC HLCL.L – HELICAL PLC ANNOUNCES THAT IS HAS EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO SELL MAGNUS PORTFOLIO OF 20 LOGISTICS ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND M7 REAL ESTATE FOR £150M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division invested in 0.06% or 13,644 shares. Asset owns 14,945 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Fosun Interest Ltd stated it has 43,250 shares. 26,500 were accumulated by Southport Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Consolidated Investment Group Llc has 154,229 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 11,928 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assoc accumulated 59,600 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 0.36% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 245,000 shares. Wagner Bowman Management reported 0.09% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Franklin Resource invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.04% or 941,557 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.13% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.25% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $709.88 million for 19.30 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

