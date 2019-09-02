Caz Investments LP Lowered Holding in Och (OZM) as Share Value Rose; Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.23% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 236,839 shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff exec; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IS SAID TO CLOSE ASIA FUND; 22/03/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff executive; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 22/03/2018 – Maiya Keidan: Och-Ziff executive to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 15/03/2018 – Och-Ziff to Shut European Hedge Fund (Video); 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $2.4B; 18/04/2018 – Alesia Haas, the chief financial officer of Och-Ziff Capital Management, will join Coinbase as CFO immediately; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-U.S. judge holds out prospect of scuttling Och-Ziff plea deal – Bloomberg

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 325 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 3,555 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.79 million, down from 3,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.31. About 1.11 million shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. United Service Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 155,901 shares. Synovus Fin reported 2,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 8,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital holds 0.45% or 198,855 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Prtn Limited Company holds 0.06% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 2,200 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 2,128 shares. Verition Fund Limited Com owns 17,400 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 1.66M shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 52,797 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co. United Capital Finance Advisers Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 3,994 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 47 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,095 shares to 31,848 shares, valued at $2.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Patriot Transportation Holding.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $336.06 million for 7.92 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.

