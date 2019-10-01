Caz Investments LP Lifted Its Position in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) as Shares Declined; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lowered Its Holding in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by $380,379

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.11M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 3,863 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 3,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 17,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, down from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.4. About 91,074 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct)

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25M and $33.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 35,790 shares to 36,450 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,999 shares to 14,159 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 24,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

