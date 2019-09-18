Caz Investments LP Increased Its Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Position by $334,400 as Share Value Declined; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $7.71 Million

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 385,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.10 million, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 1.47M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for California and Canada; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of THC on Emotional Memory Retrieval (TARE); 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PURCHASE OF WCAS’S REMAINING INTEREST IN USPI WAS COMPLETED ON AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE; 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Implements Additional Governance Enhancements; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 215,183 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 446,372 are owned by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 20,650 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 197,264 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 43,151 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association reported 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 21,000 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 1,715 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management LP has 23,418 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 275,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al accumulated 25,000 shares. Private Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0.68% or 638,088 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 270,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Globeflex Capital LP invested in 0.08% or 17,568 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 276,921 shares. 61,500 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.96M for 22.30 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25M and $33.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slv 190719C00014500 (Call) by 134,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.13M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. United Ser Automobile Association reported 20,452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0% or 30,259 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc invested in 0% or 72,606 shares. 20,000 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Lc accumulated 43,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Invesco Limited invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc has 202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 367,096 shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 82,489 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Management Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 42,345 shares.

