Caz Investments LP Holds Position in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE); Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Rose While Par Capital Management Upped Position by $8.50 Million

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.88 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 211,685 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 2,722 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 555,469 shares to 15.06M shares, valued at $1.32B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,100 shares, and cut its stake in Everquote Inc.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25 million and $33.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 35,790 shares to 36,450 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.