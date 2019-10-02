Caz Investments LP Has Raised Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Holding by $334,400; Black Creek Investment Management Boosted Holding in Borgwarner (BWA)

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 152,573 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 437,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 6.35 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.66M, up from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 1.07 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The California-based Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Brinker Cap invested in 7,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 107,620 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Minneapolis Portfolio Gru Ltd Llc holds 4.08% or 818,772 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 190,691 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 104,400 shares. Trust Investment Advisors has invested 1.09% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 17,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Shufro Rose & Lc has 420,531 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 61,500 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $45.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 987,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.70M shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

