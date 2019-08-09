Caz Investments LP Has Lowered Stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by $431,800; Bessemer Group Raised Brinker Intl (EAT) Holding by $6.44 Million

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 146,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.68M, up from 973,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 374,951 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 2.49M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 14/03/2018 – Blackstone CEO Schwarzman Talks U.S. and China Relations (Video); 29/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch Woos Even More Clients; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q ECONOMIC EPS 65C, EST. 45C; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8B Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE – CARD FOUNDER AND CEO DOREEN GRANPEESHEH, CARD MANAGEMENT WILL INVEST ALONGSIDE BLACKSTONE IN TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Crowned Prince (Video); 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Declares 1Q Distribution of 35c Per Common Uni; 16/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $744.19 million for 20.23 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Gruss And Communications invested in 39,750 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 10,952 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Proffitt Goodson accumulated 3,960 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amer Asset invested in 14,945 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 22,345 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.63% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 363,351 were reported by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. Huntington Natl Bank reported 7,850 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.03% or 892,232 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth accumulated 1,130 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Delaware stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Kayne Anderson Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Marvin & Palmer Assocs Inc reported 3.8% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Blackstone (BX) Strategic Partners Closes Eighth Fund at $11.1 Billion – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA Stays On The Sidelines Of Thomson Reuters – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Private Equity Has Been Hot, But Blackstone Not Despite AUM Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 70,303 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 76,700 are held by Hussman Strategic Inc. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 5,746 shares. Maverick Limited has 0.14% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 234,990 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 93,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 600 are owned by Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Amp invested in 0.01% or 20,949 shares. Magnetar Financial Lc owns 18,398 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp has invested 0.19% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Godshalk Welsh Management has 12,175 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl reported 0.06% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $33,640 activity.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Same-store restaurant sales dip in April – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Dividend 3 Pack – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank picks favorites in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peapack Gladstone Finl Cp (NASDAQ:PGC) by 11,700 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 3,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,464 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Adr A.