Caz Investments LP Has Increased Its Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Position by $334,400 as Stock Price Declined; Wildcat Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $4.73 Million

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85M, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO HAVE NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief To Exit: Report — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Wylie said Aleksandr Kogan, whose quiz app harvested the data of tens of millions of Facebook users, could have allowed that data to be stored in Russia; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data; 24/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of data law change; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain, says analyst; 20/03/2018 – The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion just told followers to delete Facebook; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Will Pay Publishers to Create News Video for Watch; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Testify Before House Commerce Panel; 25/05/2018 – Facebook, Google face complaints worth $8 billion over alleged breach of new EU data law

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.00M market cap company. It closed at $10.58 lastly. It is up 40.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% or 23,903 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 98,525 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 41,342 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 42,345 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 77,516 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Ltd. Northern Corp invested in 0% or 337,406 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 759,843 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc owns 12,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 37,917 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 19,933 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company owns 72,606 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 15,757 shares.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25M and $33.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slv 190719C00014500 (Call) by 134,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

