Caz Investments LP Has Decreased Och (OZM) Position by $3.82 Million; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Valuation Declined, Zwj Investment Counsel Raised Holding by $760,200

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 139,348 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 15/03/2018 – Och-Ziff to Shut European Hedge Fund (Video); 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Och-Ziff Otlk To Stable, Affirms ‘BB-‘ Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt Cuts Dividend to 2c Vs. 7c; 18/04/2018 – Alesia Haas, the chief financial officer of Och-Ziff Capital Management, will join Coinbase as CFO immediately; 05/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL ARRANGES $100M REVOLVING FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP – AS OF APRIL 1, ESTIMATED UNAUDITED AMOUNT OF AUM ABOUT $32.3 BLN, DECREASE OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN SINCE MARCH 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q ADJ DISTRIBUTABLE EPS 8C; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $250 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A $100 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, ALESIA J. HAAS, HAS RESIGNED; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-U.S. judge holds out prospect of scuttling Och-Ziff plea deal – Bloomberg

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 169,840 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 160,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 2.54M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture

More notable recent Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM) Enters $400M Preferred Units Purchase Agreement – StreetInsider.com” on September 29, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Enova International Inc (ENVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oz Management Reports Second Quarter of 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Och-Ziff Closes First European CLO Totaling â‚¬413 million – GlobeNewswire” published on December 15, 2016 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vericel Corp (VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caz Invs LP invested in 11,100 shares. Knott David M owns 200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 98,573 shares. Focused Wealth stated it has 1,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Co reported 20,000 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,523 shares. Quantum Capital reported 0.48% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Voya Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.27% or 1.42M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 18,127 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.2% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 1.86 million shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na reported 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.15% or 370,519 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 0.29% stake. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fort LP invested in 0.01% or 579 shares.