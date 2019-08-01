Caz Investments LP Decreased Och (OZM) Position by $3.82 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Umb Bank N A Increased Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $1.50 Million; Share Value Rose

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 78,742 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q AUM $32.8B; 22/03/2018 – Maiya Keidan: Och-Ziff executive to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 14/03/2018 Och-Ziff to Shutter European Hedge Fund as New CEO Shifts Focus; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Och-Ziff Otlk To Stable, Affirms ‘BB-‘ Ratings; 18/04/2018 – Alesia Haas, the chief financial officer of Och-Ziff Capital Management, will join Coinbase as CFO immediately; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt Cuts Dividend to 2c Vs. 7c; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Management: Sipp Joins From Magis Partners; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF -TERM LOAN FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 5 YRS AFTER CLOSING DATE, REVOLVING FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 4 YRS AND 6 MONTHS AFTER CLOSING DATE; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF OZ MASTER FUND EST. APRIL NET RETURN +0.19%

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 8,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 124,214 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.93 million, up from 115,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $203.02. About 392,544 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caz LP accumulated 11,100 shares.

More notable recent Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OZ Management Appoints Thomas M. Sipp Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vericel Corp (VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Och-Ziff Closes First European CLO Totaling â‚¬413 million – GlobeNewswire” on December 15, 2016. More interesting news about Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) were released by: Quotes.Wsj.com and their article: “OZM Stock Price & News – Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. – Wall Street Journal” published on April 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Och-Ziff Announces Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer Transitions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 27,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 82,200 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.12% or 1.05M shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,125 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has invested 1.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stone Run Cap Ltd has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Citigroup holds 0.05% or 310,086 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.03% or 5,021 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Co owns 7,490 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 344,423 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 139,500 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 57,646 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset reported 33,695 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Somerset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.67% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6,989 shares to 19,137 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,447 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont.