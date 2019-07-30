Caz Investments LP Cut Och (OZM) Position By $3.82 Million; Shorts at Basic Energy Services (BAS) Lowered By 1.36%

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) had a decrease of 1.36% in short interest. BAS’s SI was 1.57 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.36% from 1.59 million shares previously. With 183,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS)’s short sellers to cover BAS’s short positions. The SI to Basic Energy Services Inc’s float is 10.66%. The stock increased 5.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 119,636 shares traded. Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) has declined 82.58% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAS News: 15/05/2018 – SADARA BASIC SERVICES – PRICE PER METRIC TON OF NG TO BE PAID BY SADARA TO SAUDI ARAMCO FOR NG DELIVERED SHALL BE BASED ON MARKET RELATED PRICE; 07/03/2018 – WITHDRAWN: BASIC ENERGY SVCS $300M 5NC2 SR SEC NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 55C, EST. LOSS/SHR 66C; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Basic Energy Services; 07/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES – IN EVENT THE NEW ABL FACILITY BECOMES EFFECTIVE, NEW ABL FACILITY WILL REPLACE EXISTING $120 MLN ASSET-BASED CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC – DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF $300 MLN OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Basic Energy Services 1Q Rev $234.7M; 07/03/2018 – Basic Energy Services Decided Not to Proceed With Offering of $300 M of Senior Secured Notes; 17/04/2018 – Basic Energy Services Announces ABL Credit Facility Increase to $150 Million; 15/05/2018 – SADARA BASIC SERVICES – NATURAL GASOLINE TO BE USED SOLELY AND EXCLUSIVELY AS FEEDSTOCK FOR STEAM CRACKER OF SADARA PROJECT

Caz Investments Lp decreased Och (OZM) stake by 95.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as Och (OZM)’s stock rose 42.59%. The Caz Investments Lp holds 11,100 shares with $183,000 value, down from 250,000 last quarter. Och now has $1.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 26,983 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has declined 5.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 05/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OCH-ZIFF FINANCE CO. LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP – AS OF APRIL 1, ESTIMATED UNAUDITED AMOUNT OF AUM ABOUT $32.3 BLN, DECREASE OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN SINCE MARCH 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $2.4B; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-U.S. judge holds out prospect of scuttling Och-Ziff plea deal – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF EST. AUM ABOUT $32.7B AS OF MAY 1, UP $.4B VS APRIL 1; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Management: Haas Will Remain Through June 1 For Transition; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF SAID TO KEEP RUNNING ASIA STRATEGY IN FLAGSHIP FUND; 05/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL ARRANGES $100M REVOLVING FACILITY

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.48 million. The Company’s Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages.

Among 2 analysts covering Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Basic Energy Services had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of BAS in report on Tuesday, June 25 to “Hold” rating. Seaport Global maintained Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) rating on Monday, March 4. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $6 target.

More notable recent Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Basic Energy Services, Inc (BAS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US STOCKS-Wall Street falls after mixed earnings; ECB chief disappoints – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tweedy Browne Fund 2nd Quarter Fund Commentary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caz Lp reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM). Knott David M stated it has 200 shares.