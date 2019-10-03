Caz Investments LP Boosted Position in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE); Fpr Partners Has Increased Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Position by $19.10 Million

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 44,031 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 1.27 million shares as the company's stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 12.90M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.89 million, up from 11.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 2.51 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,847 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 61,967 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 38,381 shares. Moreover, Mrj has 0.31% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 34,600 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 1.15% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Aqr Cap Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 4.32 million shares. 1.28 million are owned by D E Shaw And. Morgan Stanley holds 785,682 shares. 4.38 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0.05% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Moreover, Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 17,761 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 639,520 shares. Blackrock accumulated 10.95M shares.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25M and $33.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slv 190719C00014500 (Call) by 134,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.