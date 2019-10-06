Caz Investments LP Boosted Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Holding by $334,400; Todd Asset Management Has Increased Its Chevron New Com (CVX) Position by $9.46 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 62,622 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 76,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 305,121 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.97 million, up from 228,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Pcl holds 6,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mangrove Partners has invested 0.22% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). First Republic Mgmt Inc owns 12,350 shares. Caz Ltd Partnership accumulated 45,000 shares. Cordasco owns 1,548 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 72,606 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 30,259 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,647 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prns. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 23,903 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 20,331 shares. Pnc Financial Inc owns 202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Northern Trust Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.01% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 2.13M shares.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25M and $33.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gdx 190920C00027000 (Call) by 30,500 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Advsrs Lc accumulated 22,448 shares. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Oxbow Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Boussard And Gavaudan Invest Management Llp owns 29,896 shares. Riverhead Cap Management has invested 0.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 230,390 shares. Moreover, Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,359 shares. Johnson Group has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). California-based Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jarislowsky Fraser owns 320,993 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 0.27% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,984 shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Condor Capital Management invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ls Investment Advsr Lc holds 0.97% or 129,573 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 199,785 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 155,315 shares to 170,564 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 45,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,932 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.