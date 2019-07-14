Caymus Capital Partners LP Upped Parsley Energy (PE) Position By $3.70 Million; Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 32.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp acquired 194,900 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 786,315 shares with $15.18 million value, up from 591,415 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 2.87 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Among 2 analysts covering Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alphabet had 8 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $1355 target in Tuesday, February 5 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. See Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.9. About 863,973 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has risen 5.82% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.39% the S&P500.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of $794.79 billion. The firm offers performance and brand advertising services. It has a 28.72 P/E ratio. It operates through Google and Other Bets divisions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold Alphabet Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 51,992 shares or 2.74% less from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research & Mngmt stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Baxter Bros holds 2.37% or 8,654 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Finance Grp Inc accumulated 832 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Mengis Capital Mgmt reported 4,292 shares stake. Horrell owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hikari Limited invested in 3,900 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Com owns 1,464 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Fincl Svcs holds 38 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ashford Management has invested 0.05% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Grimes & Incorporated reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Cohen Capital Incorporated invested in 320 shares or 0.09% of the stock. M Kraus & holds 5,011 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 14,780 shares. Tanaka Capital holds 176 shares. Cullinan Inc reported 4,000 shares stake.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 718,800 shares to 1.39 million valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) stake by 587,599 shares and now owns 2.16M shares. Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Dupont Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Zimmer Prns LP holds 2.08 million shares. Parkside Fincl State Bank has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 589,822 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 87,195 shares. 66 were reported by Whittier Trust Com. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 37,525 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Boston Prns owns 2.90 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 55,135 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 200 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 6,957 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. 1,985 shares valued at $34,738 were bought by Windlinger Jerry on Wednesday, June 5.

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Parsley Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Williams Capital Group. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22.