Caymus Capital Partners LP Upped Its Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Position by $1.68 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Epam Sys (EPAM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $863,759

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 841,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 4.34M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, up from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.485. About 11.86 million shares traded or 94.64% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS BOOSTS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 09/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS’ CFR TO Caa1; PDR TO CAA1-P; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q Rev $66.6M; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil Sees FY18 Average Daily Production Up 26%-30% Vs. Previous Guidance Up 18%-22%

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 24,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 30,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $10.83 during the last trading session, reaching $177. About 381,468 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.48 million shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $24.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halcon Res Corp by 1.90M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,286 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $54.66 million for 45.62 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd reported 366 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 102,484 shares. Blair William And Co Il holds 15,724 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Proshare Advisors Lc has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 2,321 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 220,914 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.1% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.09% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Arete Wealth Advsr Llc owns 6,419 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors owns 1,345 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel, California-based fund reported 24,897 shares. 8,507 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity owns 1,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 1,983 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 36,852 shares to 142,525 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 96,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).