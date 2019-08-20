Caymus Capital Partners LP Trimmed By $14.26 Million Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake; Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 47 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 42 trimmed and sold stock positions in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 9.97 million shares, up from 9.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Washington Trust Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 35 New Position: 12.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 31.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 216,100 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 475,005 shares with $31.45M value, down from 691,105 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $40.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 2.44 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Washington Trust Co holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for 829,844 shares. New England Research & Management Inc. owns 72,172 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. has 0.74% invested in the company for 94,500 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.37% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 749,545 shares.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Washington Trust Company that offers various banking and financial services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $821.91 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. It has a 11.92 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing checking, noninterest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and retirement deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as debit card, ATM, telephone banking, Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $26,500 activity.

Analysts await Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WASH’s profit will be $16.63 million for 12.35 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 194,900 shares to 786,315 valued at $15.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 200,810 shares and now owns 261,700 shares. Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $59.57’s average target is 30.44% above currents $45.67 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13 to “Underweight”. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. The insider Dillon Kenneth bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M..

