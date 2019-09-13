Caymus Capital Partners LP Stake in Vermilion Energy (VET) Has Increased by $629,160; Truenorth Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Decreased as Stock Rose

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 546,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87M, up from 516,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 777,482 shares traded or 7.20% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MLN; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 3,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 15,933 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, down from 19,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $276.4. About 4.99M shares traded or 45.52% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $454.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 2.07M shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 60,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,300 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 15,890 shares valued at $4.32 million was sold by Mastercard Foundation. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.21 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $267.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,922 shares to 143,417 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).