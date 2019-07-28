Caymus Capital Partners LP Stake in Oasis Pete New (OAS) Trimmed by $3.53 Million as Share Value Declined; Visa (V) Holder Sandler Capital Management Cut Its Position by $30.99 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 587,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 8.79 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 73.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 198,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, down from 268,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Finance Secs Lc holds 0.07% or 1,387 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fin Mgmt owns 59 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aureus Asset Limited Co reported 227,129 shares. Savant Capital Ltd owns 11,396 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 322,994 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 1,308 shares. Wagner Bowman invested 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Patten Patten Tn holds 1.86% or 108,869 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited reported 979,546 shares. Albion Grp Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 99,112 shares. Stifel Finance reported 1.94 million shares. Grimes & Com holds 0.04% or 3,574 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Llc accumulated 0.59% or 536,212 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 328,558 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (Put) (NYSE:BCS) by 97,000 shares to 597,000 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Put) by 93,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 680,600 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $55.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $16.10M for 22.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% EPS growth.