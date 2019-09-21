Caymus Capital Partners LP Raised Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC); Verition Fund Management Has Trimmed Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding as Share Value Rose

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 127.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 276,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 493,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.26 million, up from 217,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 2.54M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 52.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 6,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 5,914 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $189.3. About 1.74M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cwm Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Oaktree Capital Ltd Partnership reported 415,735 shares. Monarch Alternative Limited Partnership holds 368,092 shares. Swiss Bank accumulated 330,264 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ww Invsts holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 1.34 million shares. Confluence Investment Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,581 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 26 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited holds 99,991 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 100 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 1.06M shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 292 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 57,570 shares. Van Eck Assoc stated it has 0.25% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $454.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 989,332 shares to 402,339 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 60,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,300 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

