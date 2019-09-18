Caymus Capital Partners LP Raised Its Marathon Oil (MRO) Holding; Shorts at METSO CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES FINLA (MXTOF) Lowered By 80.13%

METSO CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES FINLA (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) had a decrease of 80.13% in short interest. MXTOF’s SI was 65,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 80.13% from 331,200 shares previously. It closed at $40.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) stake by 136.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp acquired 1.98 million shares as Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)’s stock declined 14.88%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 3.43M shares with $48.67 million value, up from 1.45M last quarter. Marathon Oil Corp now has $10.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 1.00M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED

Metso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial equipment and services for clients in mining, gas and oil, aggregates, recycling, pulp and paper, automotive, and other process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. The firm operates through Minerals and Flow Control divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers grinding mills; mining and aggregate crushers, screens, and feeders; mining conveyors; process equipment, such as separation, flotation, filtration, and thickening; bulk materials handling solutions; pyro processing; mobile crushers and screens; mid-market equipment for aggregates; products and systems for metal and waste recycling; and mining and aggregate systems.

