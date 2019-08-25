Caymus Capital Partners LP Raised Its Holding in Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) as Valuation Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Ems Capital LP Boosted by $373,800 Its Position

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 48,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.56 million, up from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 841,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 4.34 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, up from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $669.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 8.32 million shares traded or 28.62% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. (NOG), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), And Others; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 08/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval at Special Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel; 23/03/2018 – DBX, STG to Trade, NOG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides First Quarter Update and Increases 2018 Production Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Llc accumulated 8,608 shares. Bloom Tree Partners Ltd Liability Company invested 3.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Naples Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank has invested 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd owns 920 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank & Tru Company reported 0.53% stake. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il has invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 18,439 are held by Qci Asset Mgmt Inc. Barr E S And Comm stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 873 shares. Clark Cap Grp Inc reported 800 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shoker Investment Counsel Inc has 0.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Td Management Limited reported 45 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited invested in 1.23% or 15,405 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: Lots Of Talk About Amazon And E-Commerce – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Volatility Reprieve – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Continuing Success in Ground Game Acquisition Strategy, and Preliminary Second Quarter Operations and Balance Sheet Update – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Cheap Stocks With Strong Technical Signals – Investorplace.com” published on May 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Departure of President and Founder – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 587,599 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 770,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,456 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).