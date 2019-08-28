Caymus Capital Partners LP Raised By $3.70 Million Its Parsley Energy (PE) Stake; Aqr Capital Management Decreased By $28.41 Million Its Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Position

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 32.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp acquired 194,900 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 786,315 shares with $15.18M value, up from 591,415 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.45B valuation. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 974,182 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) stake by 35.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 197,304 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 353,850 shares with $51.09M value, down from 551,154 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line In now has $12.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $159.57. About 83,012 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry also bought $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Wednesday, June 5.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Whiting Pete Corp New stake by 735,100 shares to 496,383 valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 215,100 shares and now owns 3.75 million shares. Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Parsley Energy has $34 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.43’s average target is 59.48% above currents $17.2 stock price. Parsley Energy had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Shine Invest Advisory Services Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 320,494 shares. D E Shaw holds 1.05M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 19,859 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 5.51 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Natl Insurance Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 81,185 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 4.61 million shares. Denali Advsr Limited Company holds 0.08% or 27,700 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 459,100 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pnc Services Grp accumulated 36,028 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Nvent Electric Plc stake by 191,968 shares to 1.79M valued at $48.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ltc Pptys Inc (NYSE:LTC) stake by 7,993 shares and now owns 22,164 shares. Alcoa Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 18.38 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Investment Incorporated holds 0.34% or 18,191 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 26,894 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Dupont Corp reported 34,153 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 290,862 shares stake. Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Asset Management One Limited holds 26,617 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce holds 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 476 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.08% or 1,975 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). C M Bidwell & Limited has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67’s average target is -1.82% below currents $159.57 stock price. Old Dominion Freight had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup.