Caymus Capital Partners LP Position In Concho Res (CXO) Was Increased; Rr Advisors Cut Stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) as Stock Price Declined

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 329.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 200,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 261,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04 million, up from 60,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.91. About 2.10 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Places Concho Resources’ ‘BBB-‘ Ratings on Positive Watch; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 43,460 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 120,000 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $63.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. Merriman Gary A bought $139,800 worth of stock. BRIDWELL TUCKER S also bought $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Monday, August 5. $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by HARPER JACK F on Wednesday, August 7.

