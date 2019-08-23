Caymus Capital Partners LP Maintains Holding in Parsley Energy (PE); Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Increased British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Holding

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.57. About 842,711 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 194,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 786,315 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, up from 591,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 2.85M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 718,800 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 587,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16M shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 308,681 shares. Nwq Co Ltd Llc holds 240,101 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 49,841 are owned by Utah Retirement System. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited reported 14,172 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 52,800 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk reported 373 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assets Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 22,000 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 11,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp accumulated 0.01% or 193,256 shares. Bain Capital Credit Ltd Partnership accumulated 7.66% or 282,164 shares. Elk Creek Partners Lc reported 109,322 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of accumulated 200 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 500 shares.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,942 shares to 15,543 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

