Caymus Capital Partners LP Lowered By $16.85 Million Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding; Voya Investment Management Has Increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding By $17.74 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 24.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 194,984 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 981,195 shares with $89.81M value, up from 786,211 last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $8.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 465,733 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 52.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 244,200 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 217,082 shares with $15.17M value, down from 461,282 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $3.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 300,506 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 249,633 shares to 172,274 valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) stake by 150,064 shares and now owns 2.27M shares. Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Mngmt Lp reported 2.85M shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0% or 2,690 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com owns 1.53 million shares. Gideon Capital Advsr invested in 0.21% or 6,314 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Lsv Asset Management reported 0.71% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Pitcairn holds 0.06% or 6,060 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset accumulated 16,280 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Waddell Reed Fincl Inc reported 874,606 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 48,021 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Price T Rowe Md reported 0.09% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 25.83% above currents $77.62 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity. On Tuesday, March 5 STEWART LISA A bought $9,617 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 130 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $96 highest and $5100 lowest target. $71.13’s average target is 85.91% above currents $38.26 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $7500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Thursday, March 21 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, July 16. Barclays Capital maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $85 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 15 with “Buy”. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6400 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 20 with “Market Perform”.

