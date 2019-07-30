Caymus Capital Partners LP Lowered By $14.26 Million Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding; Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Sellers Increased By 143.47% Their Shorts

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) had an increase of 143.47% in short interest. BRX’s SI was 11.94 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 143.47% from 4.90M shares previously. With 11.65 million avg volume, 1 days are for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)’s short sellers to cover BRX’s short positions. The SI to Brixmor Property Group Inc’s float is 4%. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 2.13 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 25.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 31.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 216,100 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 475,005 shares with $31.45 million value, down from 691,105 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $38.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 3.02 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.52 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 15.65 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta holds 0.56% or 70,353 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 132,198 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Steers reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Real Estate Mngmt Services Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6.9% or 598,400 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited holds 37,830 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 2,496 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Riverhead Limited Liability reported 507,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce accumulated 481,782 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 8.46 million shares. Cipher Lp has 46,850 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 5,030 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 1.06 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hudock Group Limited Liability Corp has 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $17 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 19. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BRX in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Hold” rating.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stake by 208,900 shares to 953,559 valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 194,900 shares and now owns 786,315 shares. Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $6600 target in Monday, April 29 report. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 85 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Adams Natural Resource Fund has 4.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 369,200 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 235,095 shares. Jnba Fincl holds 0.01% or 600 shares. Kings Point Cap Management owns 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 375 shares. Btc Cap holds 0.24% or 23,083 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Com invested in 0.06% or 174,465 shares. Wilen Invest invested in 0.85% or 16,897 shares. Argent Management Limited Liability Com reported 347,393 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd reported 7,665 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 798,969 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 32,771 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 42,703 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 3,964 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 0.35% or 11,720 shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $718.41 million for 13.38 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.