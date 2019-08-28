Caymus Capital Partners LP Lowered By $1.51 Million Its Encana (ECA) Holding; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Increased Dave And Busters (PLAY) Position

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 5.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 215,100 shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 3.75M shares with $27.19M value, down from 3.97M last quarter. Encana Corp now has $5.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.365. About 3.77M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased Dave And Busters (PLAY) stake by 40.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc acquired 76,900 shares as Dave And Busters (PLAY)’s stock declined 29.13%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 268,784 shares with $13.40 million value, up from 191,884 last quarter. Dave And Busters now has $1.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 128,174 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment has $66 highest and $60 lowest target. $62.75’s average target is 53.09% above currents $40.99 stock price. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Ashland Global Holdings stake by 58,500 shares to 53,352 valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) stake by 372,952 shares and now owns 232,695 shares. Wideopenwest Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Com holds 46,566 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 85 shares. Dupont Management invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 11,900 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc holds 0.03% or 9,944 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 307,746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bancshares reported 347 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 88,746 shares. Leuthold Grp Lc reported 44,200 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 549,528 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 6,045 shares. Cooper Creek Management Lc owns 268,784 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh holds 594,860 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Encana Corp has $11 highest and $400 lowest target. $8’s average target is 83.28% above currents $4.365 stock price. Encana Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) earned “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, March 5.