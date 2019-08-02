Caymus Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding by $3.70 Million; Share Value Declined; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Trimmed Fedex (FDX) Stake by $2.74 Million

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 96.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 561 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102,000, down from 15,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $161.71. About 1.15 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 194,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 786,315 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18M, up from 591,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 3.69 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.58M for 12.63 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: The Outlook For IMO2020; Convoy, Retention And The Last-Mile – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx: It’s Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS Adds Sunday Service; Forms Commercial Drone Unit And Files To Expand Operations – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

