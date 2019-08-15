Caymus Capital Partners LP Increases Holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO); As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Price Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Raised Stake

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 159,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 572,701 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 113.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 377,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 710,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 332,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 823,355 shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

