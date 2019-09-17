Caymus Capital Partners LP Increased Its Holding in Vermilion Energy (VET) as Share Price Declined; Walthausen & Company Maintains Holding in Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 30,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 692,492 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.77M, up from 661,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 367,837 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR)

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 546,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87M, up from 516,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 1.38M shares traded or 80.26% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $454.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 60,800 shares to 395,300 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 2.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 368,130 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 80,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,200 shares, and cut its stake in Kelly Services Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA).