Caymus Capital Partners LP Increased Concho Res (CXO) Holding; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Skylands Capital Increased Position by $502,350 as Stock Rose

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 69,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 66,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 329.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 200,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 261,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04M, up from 60,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 2.68 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 21/03/2018 – Concho Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONSIDERATION TO EACH RSP SHAREHOLDER TO BE $50.24 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 275,205 shares. Regentatlantic Lc reported 0.02% stake. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.06% or 7,130 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 10,800 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.74% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Suntrust Banks holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 53,211 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fulton Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.43% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3.65 million shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 564,976 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 0.04% or 48,461 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Adage Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability invested in 217,517 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 611,179 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Company holds 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 11,411 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 5,900 shares to 33,225 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,125 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 526 shares. The South Carolina-based Greenwood Associate has invested 0.13% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Millennium Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 67,339 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). King Luther Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 270,863 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.01% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Waddell And Reed Financial holds 437,435 shares. Great Lakes Ltd owns 3,928 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Westpac reported 71,454 shares stake. 38,075 were reported by Norinchukin Retail Bank The. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Pictet And Cie (Europe) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Calamos Advisors Limited Company invested in 74,731 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.56 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 Helms Susan J bought $49,084 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 700 shares. $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S. Shares for $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F on Wednesday, August 7.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 718,800 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 770,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,456 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).