Caymus Capital Partners LP Increased Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding by $30.63 Million as Valuation Rose; As Kinross Gold (KGC) Valuation Declined, Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $16.30 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 680,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18 million, up from 532,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.02. About 6.07M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 12.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 3.82 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 09/04/2018 – Kinross Russia operations remain unaffected by U.S. sanctions; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold: Will Continue to Closely Monitor Sanction Legislation to Remain in Compliance; 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS RUSSIA OPS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 406,736 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $31.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 213,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. KGC’s profit will be $24.87 million for 48.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% negative EPS growth.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 718,800 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 244,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,082 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

