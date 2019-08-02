Caymus Capital Partners LP Holds Holding in Parsley Energy (PE); Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its International Paper Co (IP) Stake by $768,200

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 74,937 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 91,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 3.30 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 194,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 786,315 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18M, up from 591,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.68% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 10.04 million shares traded or 118.89% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,035 shares to 10,608 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utd Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 6,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $532.42M for 7.97 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 900 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 875,370 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 71,000 shares. 65,079 are owned by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Patten And Patten Inc Tn stated it has 4,331 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 0.53% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Btc Capital Management accumulated 108,515 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 13,769 shares. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Raymond James And Assocs reported 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Guyasuta Advsrs invested in 0.06% or 11,745 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt holds 1.51% or 881,640 shares in its portfolio. 24,851 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Numerixs Investment Tech owns 3,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Ford, International Paper and LyondellBasell – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.48 million shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $24.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 244,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,082 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 844 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 360,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 4.61 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 37,465 shares. Shell Asset Commerce invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Comerica State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 11,311 shares. Amg National Trust Bancorporation accumulated 33,778 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 27,636 shares. Boston Partners holds 2.90M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shaker Limited Liability Com Oh reported 15,374 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Advisory Ser Network Limited Co invested in 0% or 525 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 543,950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Channing Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.51% or 576,706 shares.