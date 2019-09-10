Caymus Capital Partners LP Holds Holding in Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG); Bainco International Investors Cut Its Holding in Apple Com (AAPL) as Share Value Rose

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 4,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 143,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, down from 148,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $213.66. About 10.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 841,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 4.34M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, up from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.51M market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 6.45M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q EPS 5c; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Completed Previously Disclosed Exchange Agreement With TRT; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Enters Amended Governance Agreement With Shareholder TRT Holdings; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer And Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 587,599 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 244,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,082 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.87 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,250 shares to 41,900 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 97,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).