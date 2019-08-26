Caymus Capital Partners LP Holds Holding in Anadarko Pete (APC); Brigade Capital Management LP Has Raised Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position by $602,000

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.12 lastly. It is down 6.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 680,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18 million, up from 532,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 107,372 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt Communication holds 0.07% or 54,254 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 98,400 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested in 6,138 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mrj holds 0.63% or 23,196 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 543,655 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lateef Invest Mngmt LP invested in 4.08% or 529,984 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl invested in 0.03% or 273,783 shares. Bb&T Securities accumulated 39,861 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx accumulated 6,398 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bp Plc reported 53,000 shares stake. Westwood Holding Incorporated stated it has 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Markston Llc holds 40,971 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Com holds 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 702,305 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 587,599 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 244,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,082 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).