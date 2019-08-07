Caymus Capital Partners LP Holding in Pdc Energy (PDCE) Decreased by $30.80 Million; As Bsb Bancorp (BLMT) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Banc Funds Co Lowered Its Holding

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 57.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 770,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 559,456 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 1.49M shares traded or 16.60% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc. (BLMT) by 87.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 690,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 95,665 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 786,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Bsb Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $32.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMT News: 19/04/2018 – BSB Bancorp 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 DJ BSB Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). First Mercantile Trust holds 10,303 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology L P, a New York-based fund reported 4,249 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 78,033 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 3,600 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Caymus Cap Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 559,456 shares or 5.05% of all its holdings. Amer Interest Grp Inc reported 50,068 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 8,595 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 9.84M shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 50,496 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 18,717 are owned by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Ranger Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1,225 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $328,000 activity. On Friday, April 12 Lauck Lance sold $22,500 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 500 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 680,600 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $55.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 208,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold BLMT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.01 million shares or 32.43% less from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Magnetar Ltd has 0.09% invested in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) for 102,583 shares. Millennium Limited Com invested 0.01% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). California Public Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) for 20,703 shares. Berkley W R has invested 1.29% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 8,248 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 2,779 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 7,799 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 11,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) for 48,174 shares. Basswood Mgmt Ltd Company owns 57,663 shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested 0.02% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com reported 10,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 14,327 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 397,700 shares. 44,550 were reported by Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Private Bancorp Of America Inc. by 33,391 shares to 434,309 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centric Financial Corporation by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bank.