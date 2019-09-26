Caymus Capital Partners LP Holding In Marathon Oil (MRO) Was Upped; As Goldman Sachs (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 136.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 5.27 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc analyzed 1,919 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 36,826 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, down from 38,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $75.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 594,126 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.48 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.