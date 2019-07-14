Caymus Capital Partners LP Holding in Marathon Oil (MRO) Has Lowered as Shares Declined; As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price Rose, Tirschwell & Loewy Has Decreased Its Holding

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20M, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, down from 3.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 6.68M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Twst.com published: “Stifel, Nicolaus â€œBest on The Streetâ€ Semiconductor Equity Analyst Sees Several Sub-Sectors as Prime for Investors – The Wall Street Transcript” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Analog Devices and Badger Meter – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.81 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt holds 0.99% or 275,741 shares. First Financial Corporation In holds 530 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aimz Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.98% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 13,555 shares. Axa holds 0.16% or 391,221 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 143,436 shares. Choate Investment Advsr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,889 shares. Synovus Fin holds 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 4,231 shares. Optimum Invest holds 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 334 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gideon Advisors has 20,402 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Lc has invested 1.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 31.11M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Gotham Asset Management Ltd reported 21,433 shares stake. Shine Advisory has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares to 786,315 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 200,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Marathon Oil Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 3 Oil Stocks Got Crushed in May (but 1 Might Be a Great Long-Term Buy) – Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Way To Go, Marathon Oil! – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Marathon Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MRO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marathon Oil, Accuray, United Natural Foods, Systemax, Amgen, and NewLink Genetics â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MRO’s profit will be $147.22M for 19.33 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Assocs owns 43,588 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 510,163 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 3.92M shares. Fincl Engines Advsrs Lc accumulated 10,137 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 629 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 32,942 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.90M shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo invested in 0.02% or 37,120 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 3.24 million shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd holds 0.1% or 6,240 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Jnba Fincl holds 2,025 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Company has 28,424 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 478 shares.