Caymus Capital Partners LP Holding in Encana (ECA) Decreased by $1.51 Million as Market Value Declined; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Position Has Boosted by Lincoln Capital Llc

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 215,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, down from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $4.285. About 14.77M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 1.78M shares traded or 10.21% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Trav; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 7,822 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 136,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.2% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Hap Trading Ltd invested in 0.93% or 83,341 shares. Moreover, Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 12,277 shares. North Star Mgmt holds 1,583 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank stated it has 0.15% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 4,386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Architects owns 1,766 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 333,184 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6,828 are held by Cleararc Capital. Utah Retirement holds 53,392 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il accumulated 4,649 shares. Intact Management invested in 0.01% or 2,600 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 813 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

