Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Upped Parsley Energy (PE) Holding by $3.70 Million as Stock Rose; Welch Capital Partners Position in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Has Cut by $3.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 194,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 786,315 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, up from 591,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 1.82M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $452.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 321,153 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% or 609,141 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability invested in 15,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Partners holds 2.90M shares. Nwq Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Blume Management reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 35,489 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 813,240 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Spirit Of America Management Ny has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Jennison Associates Lc reported 319,324 shares stake. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com has 76,723 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 543,950 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company reported 35,255 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 735,100 shares to 496,383 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.