Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Oasis Pete New (OAS) Holding; Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International of Washington has $7200 highest and $7200 lowest target. $72’s average target is 2.93% above currents $69.95 stock price. Expeditors International of Washington had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) latest ratings:

02/10/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $73.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 70.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital 78.0000

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) stake by 7.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 154,746 shares as Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS)’s stock declined 15.01%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 2.01 million shares with $11.39 million value, down from 2.16 million last quarter. Oasis Pete Inc New now has $984.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 862,709 shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services. The company has market cap of $11.58 billion. The firm offers airfreight services, including air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services comprising ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It has a 19.36 P/E ratio. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of ADP Report – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AIG, Apple, Charles Schwab, Ciena, E*Trade, GoPro, Spotify, Stitch Fix, TD Ameritrade and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.95. About 44,745 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.14% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 218,775 shares. Ww Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 13,199 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 260,706 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 15,486 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 16,488 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 557,512 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 59,382 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 22,314 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 833 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments has 51,083 shares. Saratoga Rech Inv holds 2.05% or 430,724 shares in its portfolio. 8,557 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Serv Inc. Ballentine Prtn Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,123 shares. Cordasco Finance Net reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Com accumulated 585 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt accumulated 41,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Creative Planning accumulated 1.03 million shares. 1.18M are held by Citigroup. 404,160 are owned by Aqr Capital Limited Liability. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Swiss Financial Bank has 533,150 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 80,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 40,000 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.19M shares. Hap Trading Limited Com reported 43,561 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 429,113 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Than Its 6.8% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.22 million for 76.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:OAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc. Common Stock has $14 highest and $3.5000 lowest target. $6.43’s average target is 110.13% above currents $3.06 stock price. Oasis Petroleum Inc. Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 26 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of OAS in report on Monday, June 24 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. IFS Securities downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $700 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $600 target in Friday, September 20 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity. $85,500 worth of stock was bought by Hagale John E on Thursday, August 8.