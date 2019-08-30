Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Position; Shorts at GOODMAN GROUP SYDNEY NSW STAPLED SECURIT (GMGSF) Lowered By 34%

GOODMAN GROUP SYDNEY NSW STAPLED SECURIT (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) had a decrease of 34% in short interest. GMGSF’s SI was 239,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 34% from 362,900 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 798 days are for GOODMAN GROUP SYDNEY NSW STAPLED SECURIT (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)’s short sellers to cover GMGSF’s short positions. It closed at $10.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) stake by 34.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 718,800 shares as Wpx Energy Inc (WPX)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 1.39M shares with $18.25 million value, down from 2.11 million last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc now has $4.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 247,133 shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors

Goodman Group engages in the ownership, development, and management of industrial properties and business space in Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, japan, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $17.97 billion. The Company’s property portfolio includes business parks, office parks, industrial estates, and warehouse and distribution centers. It has a 23.61 P/E ratio. The firm has 588 properties under management.

