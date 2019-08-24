Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Oasis Pete New (OAS) as Stock Price Declined; Ally Financial (ALLY) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $15.66 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 587,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $969.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 11.46 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34 million, down from 11.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 2.86M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares to 786,315 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 377,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.69M for 7.76 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 7.96 million shares to 10.66M shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 31,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab (NYSE:CX).