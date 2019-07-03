Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position as Market Value Declined; Five Below (FIVE) Share Value Declined While Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Cut by $2.42 Million Its Holding

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 19,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 74,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 93,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $125.88. About 647,430 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 244,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 217,082 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17M, down from 461,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 508,517 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.25 million for 62.94 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 106,518 shares stake. Scopus Asset L P, a New York-based fund reported 121,362 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 25,538 shares. Tyvor Cap Limited Liability reported 1.32% stake. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 229,843 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 839,142 shares. Polen Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Intrust State Bank Na owns 5,598 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Counselors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,640 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource accumulated 344,143 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Waddell And Reed Financial Inc reported 309,579 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 98,660 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 217,196 shares. Natixis holds 2,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $138.47 million for 10.49 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 208,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 0.13% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Boston Prtnrs stated it has 6.99 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Hartford Management Com has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 11,037 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 251 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 24,148 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Century Incorporated holds 0.13% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 1.85M shares. Shell Asset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv invested in 0.01% or 10,617 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 301,209 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 10,712 shares stake. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 182 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Federated Investors Pa owns 146,827 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 98,519 are owned by Westpac Corp. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 3,294 shares.