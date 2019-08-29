Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed By $3.53 Million Its Oasis Pete New (OAS) Holding; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Trimmed By $5.10 Million Its Idacorp (IDA) Holding

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) stake by 21.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 587,599 shares as Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS)’s stock declined 15.01%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 2.16M shares with $13.05M value, down from 2.75M last quarter. Oasis Pete Inc New now has $1.08B valuation. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 1.33M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Idacorp Inc (IDA) stake by 33.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 51,530 shares as Idacorp Inc (IDA)’s stock rose 3.28%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 102,496 shares with $10.20 million value, down from 154,026 last quarter. Idacorp Inc now has $5.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 17,358 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 89,694 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,114 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 22,414 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.07% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) or 3,000 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 20,957 shares. Merian Investors (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 126,739 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd invested in 53,031 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 2,150 are owned by Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Nuveen Asset reported 2,871 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has 521 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 310,918 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 85,734 shares.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 743,362 shares to 812,062 valued at $55.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 9,252 shares and now owns 26,879 shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise C was raised too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity. The insider Hagale John E bought $85,500.

